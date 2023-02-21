Indian diplomat meets with Masoud, Masrour Barzani for talks on cooperation in medicine, technology

Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received the Indian secretary of external affairs, Ausaf Sayeed, who arrived in Erbil today on an official visit.According to an official readout by his bureau, Prime Minister Barzani discussed with his guest "ways to develop relations between the Kurdistan Region and India in the sectors of business, health, information technology, and cooperation to revitalize banking systems in the Kurdistan Region." "I briefed the Secretary on the Kurdistan Regional Government's agenda to diversify revenues and build a strong economic infrastructure," the readout said, "I also highlighted our efforts to digitalize public services."Earlier today, the Indian diplomat also met with the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, in the latter's residence at the Saladin resort near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.The meeting, according to a readout issued by the Barzani headquarters, touched upon the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Erbil, the situation in the quake-affected territories in Turkey and Syria, and the Baghdad-Erbil disputes.Secretary Sayeed said that stability in the Kurdistan region, Iraq, and the Middle East is "of special importance" to India, expressing his country's willingness to bolster its cooperation with Iraq in the fields of technology and medicine.The Kurdish leader commended "the deep historic ties" between the people of Kurdistan and India, reiterating his support for expanding and developing them.

