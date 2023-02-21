Al-Maliki: the feud with al-Sadr will end soon

2023/02/21 | 21:00 - Source: Shafaq News



The former blamed the latter for the endemic corruption and security failure during his two consecutive terms (2006-2014) as prime minister.



Their enmity dates back to 2008, when al-Maliki launched a military campaign against al-Mahdi Army, the disbanded militia formerly led by al-Sadr.



Al-Maliki ascribed the low turnout of the 2021 election as a "plight", but admitted it was "necessary"."We do not want a sectarian quota," he explained, "the other partners, however, are committed to it.



They often present their numbers and percentages and ask for a share.""It is unfair to make a judgment about this government only a few months after its formation," he answered when asked about the incumbent cabinet of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, "it is coping with huge challenges and a burdensome legacy from former governments." "Having arms outside the control of the state means chaos, illegal use, and political instability," he said, "we will not ingratiate ourselves with anyone." "The government is responsible for controlling arms and holding outlaws accountable," he added, "this should not be a mission impossible." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The long-standing feud with influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr will see an end soon, former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki said in an interview with Monte Carlo on Tuesday.The long-running dispute between al-Sadr and al-Maliki was the main feature of the political impasse that paralyzed Iraq following the October 2021 election.The former blamed the latter for the endemic corruption and security failure during his two consecutive terms (2006-2014) as prime minister.Their enmity dates back to 2008, when al-Maliki launched a military campaign against al-Mahdi Army, the disbanded militia formerly led by al-Sadr.Al-Maliki ascribed the low turnout of the 2021 election as a "plight", but admitted it was "necessary"."We do not want a sectarian quota," he explained, "the other partners, however, are committed to it.They often present their numbers and percentages and ask for a share.""It is unfair to make a judgment about this government only a few months after its formation," he answered when asked about the incumbent cabinet of Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, "it is coping with huge challenges and a burdensome legacy from former governments." "Having arms outside the control of the state means chaos, illegal use, and political instability," he said, "we will not ingratiate ourselves with anyone." "The government is responsible for controlling arms and holding outlaws accountable," he added, "this should not be a mission impossible."

Sponsored Links