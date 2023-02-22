2023/02/22 | 05:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Prime Minister has said that Iraq will achieve self-sufficiency in gas within three years.Speaking at the final signing ceremony of the contracts for the fifth licensing round on Tuesday, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said the cost of importing gas is up to 10 trillion dinars [$6.8 billion] annually.Iraq also […]

read more Iraq to Offer a Sixth Energy Licensing Round first appeared on Iraq Business News.