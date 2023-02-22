Contracts Signed for Iraq's Fifth Round Energy Licences

2023/02/22 | 05:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani attended the final signing ceremony of the contracts for the fifth licensing round for border zones and fields, held on Tuesday 21st February at the headquarters of the Ministry of Oil.The Prime Minister pointed out that implementing the fifth licensing round was delayed for five […]

