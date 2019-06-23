Home › Baghdad Post › Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran

Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran

2019/06/23 | 21:25



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Sunday he will travel to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for talks, and repeated his offer for negotiations with Iran "with no preconditions" to de-escalate tensions.



"We're prepared to negotiate with no preconditions. They know precisely where to find us," Pompeo told reporters before boarding his plane. "I am confident that at the very moment they are ready to engage with us we will be able to begin these conversations."











