عربي | كوردى


Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran

Pompeo says to travel to Saudi Arabia, UAE, repeats offer for talks with Iran
2019/06/23 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Sunday he will travel to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for talks, and repeated his offer for negotiations with Iran "with no preconditions" to de-escalate tensions.

"We're prepared to negotiate with no preconditions. They know precisely where to find us," Pompeo told reporters before boarding his plane. "I am confident that at the very moment they are ready to engage with us we will be able to begin these conversations." 





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW