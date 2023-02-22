5.5- magnitude earthquake hits Iran

2023/02/22 | 11:46 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A 5.5- magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Iran earlier today.
According to Iran's National Seismological Center, the earthquake occurred at 4:41 am today and was centered in the village of Dorz, at a depth of 11 kilometers.
No casualties were reported.
