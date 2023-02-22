Iran's foreign minister thanks Iraq for deterring anti-Tehran groups operating in the Kurdistan region

2023/02/22 | 13:42 - Source: Shafaq News



The Iranian diplomat's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, earlier today.



"We thank the Iraqi officials for enhancing regional dialogue," he said, in reference to Iraq brokering talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.



The rival states of Iran and Saudi Arabia have had ups and downs in their relations during the 43 years since the Iranian revolution.



In 2016, they cut diplomatic ties after protesters attacked the Saudi embassy in Iran, amid a bilateral dispute over the execution of Saudi Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.



Since then, the two countries have held five rounds of talks, with positive results - but after protests erupted in Iran over the death of a young woman arrested by morality police last September, the process was interrupted.



Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are now at a low point, and some are speculating that negotiations might not take place any time soon.



"We look forward to resuming the talks with Saudi Arabia and Egypt.



We thank Iraq's foreign minister for converging the views between both sides," he said, "Iraq has always worked to abolish sanctions against Iran and helped finalize deals between Tehran and European countries." Amir-Abdullahian said that the Iraqi government has taken "important" measures to quell "terrorist groups" in the Kurdistan region, and his country hopes to witness real-life implications soon.



