Unknown assailants kill a military pilot in western Iraq

2023/02/22 | 15:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A group of unknown assailants has killed a military aviator in al-Anbar's district of Fallujah, a source reported on Wednesday.
The victim, according to the source, was Saad Muhsen Marzough al-Dulaimi, a colonel and pilot in the Iraqi airforce.
The source said the victim was killed in Karmat al-Fallujah but revealed no further details.
The victim, according to the source, was Saad Muhsen Marzough al-Dulaimi, a colonel and pilot in the Iraqi airforce.
The source said the victim was killed in Karmat al-Fallujah but revealed no further details.