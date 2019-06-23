Home › INA › Al-Halbousi is discussing with Tacant maintaining the stability of the region

Al-Halbousi is discussing with Tacant maintaining the stability of the region

2019/06/23 | 21:55



Baghdad - INA







Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed Halboussi discussed on Sunday with British Charge d'Affaires John Tacant, to avoid escalation and maintain stability in the region.







The media office said in a statement that Al-Halbousi received John Tacnet and the accompanying delegation, noting that during the meeting was discussed the file completion of the ministerial cabin, and the need to work hard to implement the government program and improve services to citizens.







He added that the meeting discussed the importance of addressing the causes of the emergence of extremist organizations, and ending the file of displaced persons by intensifying efforts to return displaced families to their areas of residence and provide the necessary infrastructure to stabilize the liberated areas.







He added that the meeting also touched on developments in the regional situation, and the emphasis on the importance of calm, and stay away from escalation and maintain the stability of the region.



















