Abd al-Mahdi's new ministerial candidates to be passed Monday: MP

2019/06/23 | 22:00



Fatah Alliance MP Haneen



al-Qaddo said that Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi sent the names of the



candidates for the vacant four ministries to the parliament speaker.The candidates are Salah



al-Hariri for the defense ministry, Abd al-Ghani al-Asadi for the interior



ministry, Safana al-Hamdani for the education ministry, and Arkan Bibani, the



Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for the justice ministry.These candidates have



got the endorsement of most of the political forces and will be passed on



Monday without any delay, Qaddo said.



