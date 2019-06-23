عربي | كوردى


Abd al-Mahdi's new ministerial candidates to be passed Monday: MP

2019/06/23 | 22:00
Fatah Alliance MP Haneen

al-Qaddo said that Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi sent the names of the

candidates for the vacant four ministries to the parliament speaker.The candidates are Salah

al-Hariri for the defense ministry, Abd al-Ghani al-Asadi for the interior

ministry, Safana al-Hamdani for the education ministry, and Arkan Bibani, the

Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for the justice ministry.These candidates have

got the endorsement of most of the political forces and will be passed on

Monday without any delay, Qaddo said.

