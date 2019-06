Abd al-Mahdi's new ministerial candidates to be passed Monday: MP

2019/06/23 | 22:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Fatah Alliance MP Haneenal-Qaddo said that Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi sent the names of thecandidates for the vacant four ministries to the parliament speaker.The candidates are Salahal-Hariri for the defense ministry, Abd al-Ghani al-Asadi for the interiorministry, Safana al-Hamdani for the education ministry, and Arkan Bibani, theKurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for the justice ministry.These candidates havegot the endorsement of most of the political forces and will be passed onMonday without any delay, Qaddo said.