Abd al-Mahdi's new ministerial candidates to be passed Monday: MP

2019/06/23 | 22:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Fatah Alliance MP Haneen
al-Qaddo said that Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi sent the names of the
candidates for the vacant four ministries to the parliament speaker.The candidates are Salah
al-Hariri for the defense ministry, Abd al-Ghani al-Asadi for the interior
ministry, Safana al-Hamdani for the education ministry, and Arkan Bibani, the
Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for the justice ministry.These candidates have
got the endorsement of most of the political forces and will be passed on
Monday without any delay, Qaddo said.
Fatah Alliance MP Haneen
al-Qaddo said that Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi sent the names of the
candidates for the vacant four ministries to the parliament speaker.The candidates are Salah
al-Hariri for the defense ministry, Abd al-Ghani al-Asadi for the interior
ministry, Safana al-Hamdani for the education ministry, and Arkan Bibani, the
Kurdistan Democratic Party's candidate for the justice ministry.These candidates have
got the endorsement of most of the political forces and will be passed on
Monday without any delay, Qaddo said.