After a court ruling, Lahur Sheikh Jangi declares he will re-exercise his powers as PUK co-leader

2023/02/22 | 19:58 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Lahur Sheikh Jangi on Tuesday said he will resume his duties as a co-leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) after the Erbil court ruled in his favor in a feud that saw him get ousted."I have always been an advocate of addressing differences pursuant to the party's by-laws," he addressed the PUK's politburo in official correspondence, "as you witnessed, all the accusations made against me since July 8 are illegitimate.""I assure you: what I endured will be a part of the problems that will be resolved inside the Patriotic Union," he added."Following a court ruling to reinstate all the legal and partisan rights I obtained legitimately by the power of the [party's] conference and the votes of the leaders, I hereby announce that I will resume my duties as co-president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in accordance with its internal code; effective immediately," the correspondence read.

Sponsored Links