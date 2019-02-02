عربي | كوردى
Exhausted, hungry, ill – thousands flee ISIS-held territory
2019/02/02 | 22:15
More than 34,350 people have fled fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and ISIS in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor since mid-December, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The people are often poorly nourished and exhausted after years of life under ISIS and the conflict. Among the civilians escaping the clashes in the last significant territory held by the extremist group are many ISIS fighters, including foreigners, their wives, and children. The SDF and US-led global coalition carefully process the thousands who escape the battlefield in order to separate out the fighters. They fingerprint and photograph the suspected fighters and the foreigners. The civilians are then trucked to camps. These photographs were taken on January 31 and February 2, 2019.Photos: Alex Laurie | Rudaw 















































































