Iraq-China Trade to be settled in Yuan

2023/02/23 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Wednesday that it plans to allow trade from China to be settled directly in yuan, in a renewed attempt to stabilise the value of the Iraqi dinar.
In a statement, it said foreign trade financing will be conducted through direct channels in China using […]
