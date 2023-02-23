Iraq-China Trade to be settled in Yuan


Iraq-China Trade to be settled in Yuan
2023/02/23 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Wednesday that it plans to allow trade from China to be settled directly in yuan, in a renewed attempt to stabilise the value of the Iraqi dinar.

In a statement, it said foreign trade financing will be conducted through direct channels in China using […]

