Iraq-China Trade to be settled in Yuan

2023/02/23 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) said on Wednesday that it plans to allow trade from China to be settled directly in yuan, in a renewed attempt to stabilise the value of the Iraqi dinar.In a statement, it said foreign trade financing will be conducted through direct channels in China using […]

