2023/02/23 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Continuing his meetings in Germany on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference last week, President Nechirvan Barzani met with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.The meeting focused on Qatar's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and their joint […]

read more Qatar Willing to Increase Investment Opportunities in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.