Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport - Al-Arabiya TV

Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport - Al-Arabiya TV

2019/06/23 | 22:35







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Eight people were wounded in a suspected drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV said on Sunday, citing its own correspondent.Earlier, Yemen's Houthi movement said they had targeted Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia with drone attacks, the group's Al-Masirah TV said.