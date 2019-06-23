عربي | كوردى


Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport - Al-Arabiya TV

Eight people wounded in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport - Al-Arabiya TV
2019/06/23 | 22:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Eight people were wounded in a suspected drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV said on Sunday, citing its own correspondent. 



Earlier, Yemen's Houthi movement said they had targeted Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia with drone attacks, the group's Al-Masirah TV said.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW