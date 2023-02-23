Gold prices dropped in the Iraqi capital, stabilized in Erbil

2023/02/23 | 12:30 - Source: Shafaq News



Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 389 thousand and 385 thousand dinars, respectively.



Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold’s selling and buying prices were 359 and 354 thousand dinars.



Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 390 and 400 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 360 and 370 thousand dinars.



In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 455 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 410 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 340 thousand dinars.



