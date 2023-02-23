PM Barzani: no excuses to postpone the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan

2023/02/23 | 15:38 - Source: Shafaq News



The two sides also discussed the importance of having parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.In this regard, PM Barzani pointed out that the government provided all necessary preparations to hold the elections on time, stressing that there are “no excuses to be postponed.” (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met, on Thursday, a delegation from the US Senate.In a statement, Barzani’s office stated that the meeting discussed Kurdish-US relations, the outstanding problems between the Kurdish and the Iraqi government based on the constitution, the government reforms, including reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga, development of the agricultural sector.The two sides also discussed the importance of having parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.In this regard, PM Barzani pointed out that the government provided all necessary preparations to hold the elections on time, stressing that there are “no excuses to be postponed.”

