Al-Kadhimi visited Tehran at an official invitation, a source reveals

2023/02/23 | 17:56 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Kadhimi's office said his visit touched upon a spectrum of "key files and issues".Al-Kadhimi met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdullahian, and a slew of high-profile government officers.



Baghdad, under Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet, brokered five rounds of talks between regional arch-foes, Tehran and Riyadh, with promising success. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Tehran sought Mustafa al-Kadhimi's mediation to defuse tensions with Washington, a source close to Iraq's former prime minister said on his recent visit to the Iranian capital."Al-Kadhimi's visit to Tehran came at the invitation of Iran's foreign ministry," the source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Iranians asked him to mediate with Washington following the latter's decision to delay incumbent Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's visit.""Iran has informed al-Kadhimi that it is ready to resume the talks it began with the US during his tenure as premier of Iraq," the source added, "the visit has nothing to do with his return to Baghdad." Yesterday, al-Kadhimi visited Tehran and met with top officeholders in what was viewed as an unexpected move for the former prime minister of Iraq.Al-Kadhimi's office said his visit touched upon a spectrum of "key files and issues".Al-Kadhimi met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdullahian, and a slew of high-profile government officers.Baghdad, under Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet, brokered five rounds of talks between regional arch-foes, Tehran and Riyadh, with promising success.

