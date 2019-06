KDP, PUK to seek ending dispute over justice ministry Sunday

2019/06/23 | 23:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Patriotic Union ofKurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will hold a meeting later Sunday toresolve the issue of choosing a candidate for the justice ministry, aparliamentary source said, stressing that the dispute over the ministry is stillin place.The source said that"the dispute between the main parties of the Kurdistan Democratic Unionand the National Union still exists on the candidate of the Ministry of Justiceand in the most cases."The two Kurdish partieswill hold a crucial meeting this evening to reach a compromise on the candidateof the justice ministry, the source said, expecting that the Kurdish partieswill reach a consensus during the meeting.Concerning the defenseand education ministries, Wataniya Coalition MP Zeitoun al-Dulaimi said thatthe Sunni MPs agreed on Najah al-Shammari and Safana al-Hamdani as candidates forthe defense and education portfolios respectively.