KDP, PUK to seek ending dispute over justice ministry Sunday
2019/06/23 | 23:45
The Patriotic Union of

Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will hold a meeting later Sunday to

resolve the issue of choosing a candidate for the justice ministry, a

parliamentary source said, stressing that the dispute over the ministry is still

in place.The source said that

"the dispute between the main parties of the Kurdistan Democratic Union

and the National Union still exists on the candidate of the Ministry of Justice

and in the most cases."The two Kurdish parties

will hold a crucial meeting this evening to reach a compromise on the candidate

of the justice ministry, the source said, expecting that the Kurdish parties

will reach a consensus during the meeting.Concerning the defense

and education ministries, Wataniya Coalition MP Zeitoun al-Dulaimi said that

the Sunni MPs agreed on Najah al-Shammari and Safana al-Hamdani as candidates for

the defense and education portfolios respectively.





