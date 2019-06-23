KDP, PUK to seek ending dispute over justice ministry Sunday

2019/06/23 | 23:45
The Patriotic Union of
Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) will hold a meeting later Sunday to
resolve the issue of choosing a candidate for the justice ministry, a
parliamentary source said, stressing that the dispute over the ministry is still
in place.The source said that
"the dispute between the main parties of the Kurdistan Democratic Union
and the National Union still exists on the candidate of the Ministry of Justice
and in the most cases."The two Kurdish parties
will hold a crucial meeting this evening to reach a compromise on the candidate
of the justice ministry, the source said, expecting that the Kurdish parties
will reach a consensus during the meeting.Concerning the defense
and education ministries, Wataniya Coalition MP Zeitoun al-Dulaimi said that
the Sunni MPs agreed on Najah al-Shammari and Safana al-Hamdani as candidates for
the defense and education portfolios respectively.
