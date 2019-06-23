عربي | كوردى


Syrian resident of Saudi Arabia dies in attack on Abha airport - Al-Arabiya TV

2019/06/23 | 23:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Syrian resident of Saudi Arabia has died from his wounds in an attack on Saudi's Abha airport on Sunday, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV said on Sunday,

citing its own correspondent.



Yemen's Houthi movement earlier said on its channel Al-Masirah TV it had targeted Abha and Jizan airports in southern Saudi Arabia with drones.

