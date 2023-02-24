Renewables alone won't solve Iraq's Power Problems

2023/02/24 | 05:28 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Jessica Obeid for The Middle East Institute.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq needs renewables, but they won't solve its power problems without broader reforms Two decades on from the 2003 U.S.invasion of Iraq, efforts to improve the […]

