Iraq's cabinet to vote on oil's reference price in the budget next week: lawmaker

2023/02/24 | 16:28 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is expected to vote on oil's reference price in the 2023 budget in its next meeting, lawmaker Ali Saadoun al-Lami said on Friday."The cabinet has already discussed the reference price of oil in the budget," al-Lami told Shafaq News Agency, "a vote on the bill is expected to take place next week." "The cabinet will establish a crude oil reference price of $55-60," he said, "it will be decided in the cabinet meeting in mid-next week."

Sponsored Links