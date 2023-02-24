More than 60 MPs call for an extraordinary parliament meeting on Diyala's security

2023/02/24 | 16:38 - Source: Shafaq News



This facilitates the movement and activity of the gangs," al-Issa said, calling for "immediate intervention" by the government and parliament to investigate the matter and remove negligent security commanders. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ More than 60 members of the Iraqi parliament have ratified a petition to call in an extraordinary session to discuss the security situation in Diyala, lawmaker Nawras al-Issa said on Friday."The lawmakers who signed the petition called for bolstering the internal security in the governorate, capturing outlaw armed groups, and securing citizens and academics," the parliamentarian said."Some territories in Diyala are still devoid of security forces.Wanted persons have been sheltering there for years despite having arrest warrants against them," she added."Diyala is the only governorate with no surveillance camera at its entrances and security checkpoints.This facilitates the movement and activity of the gangs," al-Issa said, calling for "immediate intervention" by the government and parliament to investigate the matter and remove negligent security commanders.

