Medvedev: to push back the borders that threaten Russia, even of Poland

2023/02/24 | 19:36 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, considered that pushing back the borders of "hostile" states as far as possible is the only way to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine."Victory will be achieved.We all want it to happen as soon as possible.And that day will come," Medvedev, the former president, said on Telegram, pointing out that tough negotiations with Ukraine and the West would follow that would culminate in "some kind of agreement." But he said that deal would lack what he called "fundamental agreements on real borders" and not amount to an over-arching European security pact, making it vital for Russia to extend its borders now."That is why it is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation.To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland," said Medvedev.

