(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- From Human Rights Watch (HRW).
Iraq: Environmentalists Face Retaliation Iraq's environmental activists are facing threats, harassment, and arbitrary detention by government officials and armed groups, Human Rights Watch said this week.
