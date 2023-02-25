2023/02/25 | 04:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Human Rights Watch (HRW).Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq: Environmentalists Face Retaliation Iraq's environmental activists are facing threats, harassment, and arbitrary detention by government officials and armed groups, Human Rights Watch said this week.Click here to read the […]

