Two moderate quakes hit Iraq on Saturday

2023/02/25 | 08:42 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology reported two moderate earthquakes hit Iraq.
“A 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred 8.2 km eastern Al-Hadar district in Nineveh Governorate, on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023, at 02:25:33 a.m.” the center said.
People in Nineveh, Duhok, and Erbil felt it.
“Another tremor of Magnitude 4 hit northeastern Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, on Saturday, at 3:09:40 a.m.” No information about any damage.
