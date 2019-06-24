Home › Iraq News › Inside the hornet's nest: Soldier earns Medal of Honor for heroism in Fallujah

Inside the hornet's nest: Soldier earns Medal of Honor for heroism in Fallujah

2019/06/24 | 12:25 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- 1 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Members of Task Force 2-2, 1st Infantry Division search a house in Fallujah during the early days of Operation Phantom Fury in 2004. Staff Sgt. David Bellavia and his teammates looked through nine homes for insurgents with ties to al-Qaeda jihadist leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. Bellavia, the next Medal of Honor recipient, faced one of the toughest fights of his life when insurgents ambushed his unit in the tenth house. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 2 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – A member of the 1st Infantry Division attempts to kick down the door of a gateway near the streets of Fallujah. In November 2004, section of the city had been abandoned and taken over by insurgents who had ties to jihadist leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi. Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia would take part in some of the most vicious fighting of the Second Battle of Fallujah in the fall of 2004. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 3 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Staff Sgt. David Bellavia and Staff Sgt. Colin Fitts take a break during a patrol in Iraq in 2004. Bellavia and Fitts became close friends during difficult missions in the Second Battle of Fallujah. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 4 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Staff Sgt. David Bellavia (second from left) shares a peaceful moment with fellow Soldiers. Bellavia will be awarded the Medal of Honor in a White House ceremony June 25. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 5 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – An abandoned house in Fallujah sits amid rubble in the fall of 2004. Much of the city lay in ruins after intense firefights between insurgents and U.S. forces. The next Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia fought his way up an abandoned house saving the lives of his unit members. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 6 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Former Staff Sgt. David Bellavia, the next Medal of Honor recipient, speaks to Soldiers about his experiences while deployed to Iraq in 2004. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 7 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Dawn breaks over Fallujah. A member of the 1st Infantry Division snapped the photo during Operation Phantom Fury, also known as the Second Battle of Fallujah. In the evening darkness, the next Medal of Honor recipient, David Bellavia, fought his way up a three-story house, killing five insurgents. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 8 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – An emotional David Bellavia meets with President Bush. Following his actions during a firefight during the Second Battle of Fallujah nearly 15 years ago, Bellavia will be awarded the Medal of Honor. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 9 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Sgt. Maj. Steven Faulkenburg, whom David Bellavia called Task Force 2-2's "father figure" was killed by small arms fire. He was 45. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL 10 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – David Bellavia (left) the next Medal of Honor recipient, poses for a photo with fellow Iraq War veteran Colin Fitts. During the intense firefights of the Second Battle of Fallujah the Soldiers formed a bond on the battlefield and remained friends after the war. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army) VIEW ORIGINAL 11 / 11 Show Caption + Hide Caption – Smoke rises from the distant horizon as members of the 1st Infantry Division ride along a desert road in the outskirts of Fallujah. (Photo Credit: Courtesy photo) VIEW ORIGINAL WATERPORT, N.Y. -- He held his family's Remington 870 shotgun -- chambered and ready to fire. David Bellavia knew what he had to do. If he failed to act, he and his family could die. His mother, still recovering from spine surgery, lay asleep with his father in the master bedroom as two armed men had walked into the house. "Is Jason here?" said one of the men. Knowing no one by that name lived in the house, Bellavia went into the basement to retrieve the firearm, as the intruders began cutting cables to his parents' TV. The men who stood before him seemed in a daze, stumbling and buzzed.Bellavia, home on break from college, had been burning trash in the family's backyard, when a beaten, patchwork-framed car screeched to a halt. His family's sprawling ranch-style home sat in a rural swath of sparsely-populated upstate New York, where crime was a rarity.Yet on this warm afternoon, Bellavia faced the shirtless intruders, who stood, seemingly willing to shoot him. Bellavia, stiff with fear, did not answer as they approached. They looked at him -- all 5 feet, 11 inches of him, and smirked. "They didn't see me as a threat," Bellavia remembered, recounting how they robbed the house.In that instance, Bellavia realized he didn't have the courage to defend his family. He stood motionless as the men ransacked his family's home.With his finger on the trigger, he imagined the moment after he fired his weapon --- blood spilling across the wooden flooring, and the men's lifeless bodies sprawled in his living room. "I was afraid to kill them," Bellavia said. "I'm going to blast these guys, but I don't want to hurt them. I didn't want to see the blood."He couldn't fire his weapon.For much of his 22 years, he had talked about enlisting in the Army -- joining the ranks that his grandfather, Joseph Brunacini, had so proudly served. Papa Joe, a radio operator during World War II, had told him harrowing stories of war since Bellavia's childhood in Waterport, a rural farming town of 1,000 residents, just south of the Lake Ontario shoreline. As a child, Bellavia dreamed of bravely defending his country in the infantry.And yet, in his opportunity to prove himself, Bellavia froze. The men finished packing their loot into trash cans and left the house, ultimately deciding not to discharge their weapons, or search the master bedroom. They climbed back into their car and began to drive away.Bellavia's father, William, awoke from his sleep, jolted by the noises in the living room. He ran to the front door armed with a .357 handgun, in the futile hopes of catching the young men. But they had already returned to their vehicle, driving away with items from the house. His father turned to David as he walked out the door."What are you doing?" William Bellavia said to his son, as police sirens blared in the distance. "You had a gun."David, ashamed that he didn't act, could only shake his head. He made a silent vow to never fail his family again. The painful sting of that summer afternoon would haunt him for the rest of his life and during his six years in the Army. Bellavia would take his rite of passage far from Orleans County's harsh winters and Amish buggies chugging along its two-lane roads. Bellavia would test himself under the harshest circumstances imaginable in an abandoned section of Fallujah. "I guess at some point we're all little kids trying to impress our parents," Bellavia said. "That decision to join the military was really about … being in a position where I could look at my father and say 'I got this. I'll take care of all that stresses you.'"He would leave Waterport for basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and would ultimately join the infantry. His ultimate chance to prove his worth would come five years later, in the deserts of Iraq. TRIAL IN BATTLEBellavia and his unit found themselves in the eye of a brewing storm during the beginning of some of the worst fighting American Soldiers saw in Iraq, the Second Battle of Fallujah. Insurgents attacked American troops at near point-blank range during the fall of 2004, engaging in intense firefights in Fallujah's abandoned buildings. By then, the baby-faced Soldier had been hardened by 10 grueling months in Iraq.For years, that summer afternoon in Waterport had haunted him. Bellavia doesn't remember if he thought about it that autumn night in Fallujah, as he stood outside of a three-story house where inside a group of insurgents had just ambushed his unit. But his story has been told. Time magazine featured his heroics and later an HBO documentary "Only the Dead" provided a first-hand account. Director Ron Howard and Brian Grazer had optioned Bellavia's story for a feature film, a process that was ultimately shelved. And Bellavia himself later published a narrative of that harrowing battle in a gripping memoir. But those who know him best say the staff sergeant shied away from recognition and never sought personal glory. He saw the value of serving and didn't want fame, he even shunned it.Bellavia has disputed certain details of some accounts of that day. Some eyewitnesses said that he found something within his core that he didn't know he had. Thirty minutes. For that half hour, he withstood the unthinkable in a shadowy house of horrors. To Bellavia, it might as well have been an eternity. The staff sergeant had called for a Bradley Fighting Vehicle to suppress fire on the outside of the building and eliminate insurgents on the first floor. Then Bellavia asked Staff Sgt. Scott Lawson and two machine gunners to remain perched in the adjacent courtyard to cover him. Bellavia hoped to force the insurgents out of the house and into the fire of his gunners. The staff sergeant had to decide if he wanted to wait for air support or attempt to drive the enemies out himself.Bellavia had made up his mind. "Yeah," he recalled saying to his platoon. "I wanna go in there after them. I wanna go."Perhaps the burn of that home intrusion memory nudged Bellavia forward, he said. But more likely it was the encompassing desire to defend his fellow Soldiers, the battle brothers he wanted to keep alive -- the second family he didn't want to fail. Bellavia cursed and grabbed his M16 rifle. He headed back into the house knowing that he might not return.HUNTING THE INVISIBLE ADVERSARYThe 12-house block in the city of 350,000 had been mostly abandoned. Bellavia's executive officer, 1st Lt. Edward Iwan, called for tanks to form a cordon around the area, trapping the insurgents. Fallujah resembled a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Bellavia wrote. Lying near the Euphrates River in Anbar Province, the area became a hotbed of violence, making patrols a tense, miserable slog. The possibility of an enemy combatant hiding in the dark corners of buildings weighed heavily on Bellavia's mind."I always tell people it's like playing second base," Bellavia said. "If a runner is on first, you have a totally different job. Everything changes depending on the circumstance … You're always thinking 'where am I? Where are they? Where is the threat?'"Outnumbered by U.S. forces and their allies, the insurgents used the backdrop of the city to their advantage, hiding in the shadows and places unseen. They had had faced the adversaries like the ones they encountered in Fallujah before. But not in the same numbers. Several of the insurgents had previously served in the Iraqi army. They had interpreters and their own film crew documenting their exploits. The insurgents operated in the shadows using American weapons they had seized from the Iraqi military.Bellavia's senses trained him to sense danger.If he saw a clean plastic cup in a dusty bombed out building, instinctively his head would circle and he'd scan the area meticulously for signs of hidden adversaries."You're constantly evaluating threat," Bellavia said.Bellavia recalls seeing bodies of insurgents with syringes stuck in their arms. They didn't buckle when they felt pain. They kept attacking when their bodies should have shut down. "You're fighting against people that aren't really making rational decisions," Bellavia said.The city had become home to guerrilla insurgent groups and many of its citizens fled. In his 2006 book, "House to House: An Epic Memoir of War," Bellavia compared the U.S. invasion of Fallujah to his generation's version of Normandy in World War II. "My granddad fought in the hedgerows," Bellavia said. "I thought about what D-Day was like, what World War II was like."So when we dismounted and nothing was there, it was really creepy to just see nothing. The enemy was basically begging us to come out and engage them on their terms."Although largely a Marine Corps operation, Soldiers helped capture the city during the deadliest fighting of Fallujah's second battle, also known as Operation Phantom Fury. The killing of four American military contractors in March of 2004 ignited the conflict, setting off a momentous wave of close-quarter battles in the months to come. And U.S. military intelligence reports pointed to one man: Al Qaeda leader Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi. U.S. forces suspected Al-Zarqawi's involvement in hundreds of murders including the killing of 35 children in Baghdad and the two car bombings that ended the lives of 102 Iraqi police recruits.The CIA even believed Al-Zarqawi himself beheaded two Americans. Bellavia's unit -- 3rd Platoon, A Company, Task Force 2-2, 1st Infantry Division -- received orders to hunt anti-Iraqi forces with ties to Al-Zarqawi within a small section of the city. Seemingly identical houses dotted the Askari District in the northeastern sector of Fallujah, which formerly housed Saddam Hussein's general officers and upper-class Iraqi families, Bellavia learned. Empty buildings with dimmed windows loomed overhead as Bellavia and his troops patrolled the city. Tragic circumstances had thrust many in Bellavia's unit into new leadership roles. Just days before, the task force lost a respected leader to enemy fire. Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Faulkenburg, the task force's father figure and experienced combat veteran, was the first casualty, killed by small arms fire."To lose him the way that we lost him," Bellavia said. "It was really tough."Other NCOs in the task force moved up in the ranks, young officers took over companies. On Nov. 10, Bellavia's 29th birthday, his troops entered the hot zone under a darkened sky. Tired and hungry, he and his men had not eaten or slept for 48 hours. Some, like Staff Sgt. Colin Fitts, fought through injuries. Fitts had suffered three gunshot wounds to his arm and his right knee. Bellavia and his fellow unit members each rucked 50 pounds of gear: body armor, ammunition, water, night vision goggles. Bellavia and his men cleared the first nine houses swiftly. In total, Bellavia estimates they checked and cleared 25 homes, including smaller apartment units. They found plenty of weapon caches: flak vests, bullets, AK-47 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, but no insurgents. The Soldiers came upon the 10th house. Members of two squads moved quickly to secure the structure. As Bellavia and his men walked through the front door of the house, bullets and tracer rounds spilled from every direction. Spc. Lance Ohle, a M249 squad automatic weapon gunner acted first as he opened the door and immediately putting fire down on waiting insurgents. "Had Ohle not reflexively reacted the way he hid, that ambush would have ended at that door," Bellavia said.Sgt. Warren Misa placed himself in front of enemy bullets as he pulled Ohle back from the door. Rounds from the insurgents hiding in the home combined with ammunition from Bellavia's squad members outside criss-crossed inside the house. Bricks and debris buckled from the crossfire. Rounds ripped through the bricked walls. Soldiers' startled screams bellowed in the three-story structure. "It was like they took a hornet's nest and threw it on a fire," Bellavia said. "Bullets were everywhere. And we walked right into an ambush."Several U.S. Soldiers suffered injuries on their faces.Bellavia reacted instinctively, showering bullets with another Soldier's SAW weapon toward the insurgents, who hid behind the cover of a makeshift bunker underneath the stairs.He charged toward the combatants peppering gunfire rounds in their direction. The staff sergeant's barrage allowed his unit members to exit the house and return to the street. Bellavia called for a Bradley Fighting Vehicle for suppressive fire. RUNNING THE GAUNTLETIn truth, Bellavia did not know how many insurgents remained in the house. But he decided he would run back in anyway, thinking only three remained. He re-entered the same structure where minutes earlier his men had been bloodied, followed by a Time magazine reporter. Upon entering, he noticed an insurgent above loading a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. Knowing the danger it posed to his unit, Bellavia swiftly cut him down with his M16.In the moments that followed, Bellavia would act swiftly and decisively --- what he could not do that afternoon in Waterport.An insurgent fired at Bellavia, as he ran toward the kitchen. Bellavia responded by shooting back at the insurgent, wounding him in the back of the shoulder. Witnesses would later say they could hear Bellavia yelling from outside of the house.After he subdued the second insurgent, Bellavia heard voices from atop the staircase. He soon realized that he was far outnumbered. In the moments that followed, he would liken the fight to an internal spiritual battle."It was like a light switch went off," he said. He could hear insurgents murmuring a Muslim prayer in the kitchen. A devout Christian, his faith had been a central driving force in his life. Two of his older brothers attended seminary school. Bellavia could recite Bible verses on cue, and knew which ones fit a given situation. But as he walked through the house in Fallujah, his mind drew blanks. He tried to recite a prayer of his own.Instead, he remembered watching a remake of the Exorcist at his unit's barracks a few nights earlier."The power of Christ," Bellavia began, "compels you." FINAL PUSHBellavia realized he had not yet secured the master bedroom. He fired his weapon into the dark corners to clear the room.Lawson emerged from the next room with a slumped, injured arm. He had half a magazine of ammo left. Bellavia remembers the insurgents snickering at him. During those moments, he would think of the afternoon in Waterport and remember his failure.But this time was different. He had endured nine months of rigorous training and practicing battle drills during 12-hour patrols in Kosovo. And he had the confidence of his leadership and his teammates. He wouldn't fail again. "The cackling and disrespect of those guys in Fallujah --- I go right back to (the afternoon in Waterport)," Bellavia said.An insurgent wearing a white tank top ran down the stairs and fired toward Bellavia. As Bellavia struggled to find his bearings, chaos broke loose as the wounded insurgent in the kitchen fired as well, screaming as he unleashed rounds from an AK-47 rifle. Lawson, armed with only a pistol, fired at the insurgent, emptying a full magazine. During the standoff, a piece of debris lodged into Lawson's shoulder. Unsure of the injury, Bellavia instructed Lawson and the journalist to leave. The insurgent in the kitchen, still armed with the AK-47, charged toward the bedroom door. Bellavia fired back as he looked for an opening. The insurgent attacked recklessly and eventually left his shoulders exposed.Bellavia didn't waste time, first wounding his adversary, then firing the kill shot. As he entered the room, he heard strange pushing noises and observed a six-door closet. As the insurgent on the stairs began to fire at him again.Suddenly a screaming insurgent emerged from one of the closet doors and charged toward Bellavia with a belt-fed machine gun. But the insurgent tripped over a bed, losing his footing as a full closet fell over, providing some cover for Bellavia. As the insurgent attempted to leap over the bed, he lost his balance again. Bellavia fired several shots, mortally wounding him. The insurgent on the stairs fled back to the next floor with Bellavia in pursuit. During the Bradley 25mm suppression, water tanks in the house had ruptured. Blood and foul water dripped from the staircase as Bellavia carefully made his way to the next floor. His stomach turned as the stench filled his nostrils. Admittedly, he had a weak stomach, and the foul water added to the tension. Bellavia saw the insurgent's bloody footprints led to a room on the next floor. His boots sloshed through the water as Bellavia made his way up the stairs. Suddenly another barrage of bullets whiffed toward him as he ducked at the landing. After entering the room, Bellavia realized he had walked into a virtual death trap. Explosives and propane tanks lined the room. He saw his next adversary: an older man armed with a Russian handgun. The man wore a bandolier of ammunition and had grey specks in his beard. In the frantic scramble to regain control, Bellavia pushed over the man, who had been clearly stronger than the other adversaries he had faced.Bellavia attempted to twist the man's body and strike him on the neck. But the man would not budge.Bellavia removed his Kevlar helmet, but could not gather himself to execute a proper strike, as his equipment restricted his movement. Then he recalled that he had a foldable knife, given to him by his platoon sergeant. Game-changer, Bellavia thought. He pulled the knife from his lower cargo pocket. He rose above the man and struck his head with the closed blade. Bellavia covered the man's mouth, who responded by attempting to chew his hand. Bellavia called for help to his unit members outside the house. Suddenly a burning sensation surged from his abdomen as he felt his body drench in sweat. Bellavia looked down and realized that the man hid bitten him near his waist. As the pain and fatigue began to overwhelm him, Bellavia remembered the blade he held in his hand. He uncorked the weapon, raised his fist and pushed the blade into the back of the older man's neck. Bellavia kept pressuring the knife until he felt it slip past his enemy's collarbone. Still clutching the insurgent's head, Bellavia heard a hissing sound and the release of air. He could smell the man's final breath. At last, he lowered the man's body to the floor."I've never seen a person die that close," Bellavia said. "(The insurgent) died in a … defiant way."As Bellavia stood on the balcony, an insurgent fell and landed awkwardly nearby, dropping his AK-47 on the ground. Bellavia, reacting instinctively, fired rounds into the man's lower body, mortally wounding him.Then Bellavia felt panic overwhelm him as smoke filled the room. His team had arrived. Bellavia suddenly realized he had no helmet or protection if his teammates accidently fired at him.Five members of Bellavia's unit had entered the house. Bellavia could breathe a final sigh of relief as his squad mates recognized him. As he found his bearings, he felt the room spinning and decided he needed to get some air. Bellavia's exploits in the house left four men dead, saving the lives of his fellow squad members. He walked outside of the house and stood near a propane tank. He kicked his rifle and smoked a cigarette, his heart still racing. "Bombs coming in," a Soldier told him. "We've got to get out of here." A projectile from a U.S. aircraft screamed toward the area, but turned out to be a dud. Minutes later another bomb landed and failed to detonate. Bellavia gathered his gear and called in his report to his platoon sergeant.Soldiers carried out the four men Bellavia had killed and laid the corpses out on the street. After searching the palm grove nearby, they received word on their radio that a third bomb had been called in to clear the area of any remaining enemies. Unit members climbed into a Bradley, except for Fitts and Bellavia. Fitts guided a shell-shocked Bellavia to a ditch. The staff sergeant covered Bellavia with bricks and debris as they waited for third wave of bombs to arrive."You're all right," Fitts said to his friend assuredly. "You did good, you did good."Bellavia listened as the earth above him rumbled and shook. He finally let himself throw up.EPILOGUEIn the years after he left the Army, Bellavia published his book and has re-told his story in press interviews and at public events. He kept his old uniforms, along with his commendations in a cardboard box inside his parent's home.Bellavia's actions that fall likely saved the lives of three squads of Third Platoon, the Army reported. For his bravery on Nov. 10, 2004, the Defense Department awarded him a Silver Star, to go along with a Bronze Star, the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross, two Army Achievement awards and three Army Commendation Medals. Last December, Bellavia received a phone call from President Donald Trump and learned that his Silver Star would be upgraded to the Medal of Honor. Bellavia will become the only living recipient of the award from the Iraq War when he accepts the medal on July 25. When he recalls his year in Iraq's harsh climate, he almost seems reluctant to add his name to the list of the Iraq War's heroes."We're not looking for attention," Bellavia said. "The Army is about a sense of service. We're here because our country needs us to be."Those who know Bellavia will say the honor is bittersweet. Bellavia shudders when he thinks of the great Marine heroes of Fallujah who never earned an award and never received fame or honors.Today the ex-Soldier fights a different fight. After leaving the Army in 2005, he helped found Vets for Freedom, a political advocacy group comprised of Iraq and Afghan war veterans.The Defense Department called Operation Phantom Fury Fallujah's highest point of conflict that featured some of the bloodiest battles of the Iraq War. In the days after Bellavia's heroic actions, his unit would lose its company commander, Capt. Sean Sims, and Iwan, the Soldier who originally identified the targets in the city block, and a scout, Sgt. J.C. Matteson. The following month, a total of 95 U.S. troops were killed and another 560 wounded."This award," Bellavia said of the Medal of Honor. "Nobody's worthy … but if you're going to give this award, you give it to the people who emptied their magazine of everything and didn't walk off the battlefield. "I never in a million years thought there's anything I could ever do in the military, in life that's worthy of this honor."He later attempted to run for Congress twice as a member of the Republican Party. In 2012 he joined a local Buffalo radio station where he co-hosts a talk radio show. He said despite his harrowing experience inside the house in Fallujah, he rarely thinks about that day.More often he is haunted by the hot afternoon in 1998, when he failed to act while his family was in danger."I think subconsciously (the afternoon in Waterport) has been a part of everything I've done," Bellavia said. "I still think about that."RELATED LINKS