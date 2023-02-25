ProApps Ltd announces the launch of SRun, the brand new web3 fit-fi app to enhance the lifestyle of the global community

2023/02/25 | 17:08 - Source: Iraq News

SINGAPORE, February 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProApps Ltd, a web3 development company specializing in NFT projects recently announced the launch of its latest project known as SRun, a mobile application that pays users for moving, by using technology advancements of web3, fitness-fi, blockchain, and crypto tokenomics.Financed by the European Binance Foundation, three individual catalysts in these industries combined expertise to develop a new age project in the ‘move to earn’ segment with the mission to help the community’s growth in exposure to the crypto realm.SRun brandishes itself as being unique in combining fitness apps and gaming finance (game-fi) to a different level.



The user of the app goes through a rewarding experience where they are able to earn valuable tokens whilst performing moving activities such as walking, jogging, or running outdoors.



These tokens can then be used in the app or cashed out for profits.Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC chain), SRun uses a single token system to facilitate the transactions within the application and with 3rd party exchangers.



The total amount of SRun tokens is 10 billion, all produced and minted from casting sneakers and a reward mechanism with no private sales, no pre-mining, no airdrops, and no reservations on the platform.



The tokens produced are burned on multiple occasions, such as transaction exchanges, mining fees, shoe upgrades, substitute running, ecological games, purchasing of blessing stones, AI secret chat, and many more.



All these unique burning systems are maintained by the strict control logic and a powerful deflation mechanism that promotes the steady rise of the token’s price.



In the future, SRun Tokens will go into circulation and be used in different applications and platforms to steadily be part of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.With multiple accolades already to its name that includes renowned establishments such as the Fitness Industry Association of Japan, Blockchain Australia, and many more, SRun continues to intensify innovation which now includes an affiliate program to further strengthen its position in the industry.



Regarded as a project with a promising future by the Fitness Industry Association of Japan, Srun has grown and expanded to more than 30 countries in a short span of time, with the majority of members having a high regard for the future of this project.“Since launching of SRun in early 2023, we’ve had the honor to serve members in different continents as we are building the next generation of web3 enthusiasts and supporting the global acceptance in NFTs, tokenomics, and blockchain technology,” said Uwe Engelbart, head of Blockchain Technology at Srun.With its vision of ‘Rewarding People Through Moving’, Srun aims to engage millions of members throughout the world on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle.



“Generating income is just a byproduct of the exercises you perform,” said Elliot Stevenson, director of Tokenomics and Business Development of Srun as they continue to roll out their road map plans for the next 5 years.SRun is committed to continuing bolstering its effort in keeping its mission intact by helping users earn with every step they make.



Their main focus is on building a global community and simplifying earnings through movements performed daily.



This ingenious project that already has a strong foothold in the industry will only get better down the road.



The background of the three teams responsible since inception will ensure that the ecological development plan stays relevant as they move towards a global audience that strives for technological advancements.

Akhilesh NawaniAK NEWSemail us here

You just read:

News Provided By

February 25, 2023, 09:11 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release