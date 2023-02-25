Official: MBC-Iraq, al-Sha'aer will not air Mo'awiya, Abu Lu'lu'a shows

2023/02/25 - Source: Shafaq News



In an official statement today, MBC-Iraq said it will commit to the regulations and guidelines set by the commission and will refrain from airing the series "Mu'awiya" on its screen.



A statement by al-Sha'aer said the Iraqi TV channel would also adhere to the media commission's regulations and avoid airing any artistic productions that undermine the religious beliefs of other sects beyond what is in authentic Islamic history.



The statement said the channel aims "to promote social harmony and peaceful coexistence while maintaining high ethical and journalistic standards".



MBC Group is the biggest broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa.



The show marks the directorial TV debut of Palestinian-Egyptian director Tariq al-Aryan and is scripted by journalist Khaled Salah.



Shows focusing on early Islamic figures following the Umayyad and Rashidun dynasties have been dramatized for TV in the past.



Directed by the late and influential Syrian filmmaker Hatem Ali, MBC broadcast Saqr Quraish in 2002, tracing the rise and fall of the 7th and 8th-century Umayyad dynasty.



In 2012, MBC produced and broadcast the pan-Arab production Farouk Omar based on the life of Omar ebn al-Khattab, the second caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate.



Al-Sha'aer TV is an Iraqi satellite television channel that was launched in 2006.



It primarily broadcasts religious, cultural, and social programs aimed at the Shiite Muslim community in Iraq and other parts of the world.



The channel's programming includes religious lectures, documentaries, and shows that highlight the history and traditions of Shiite Islam.



It also covers important religious events and ceremonies, such as Ashura and Arbaeen.



"Abu Lu'lu'a's Bravery" is an Iraqi film produced by the National Media Center in Iraq and directed by Ahmed al-Daraji.



The film tells the story of Abu Lu'lu'a, a Persian slave who assassinated the second caliph of Islam, Omar ebn al-Khattab.



The film has been the subject of controversy, particularly among Sunni Muslims who view ebn al-Khattab as a revered figure and a companion of the Prophet Muhammad.



