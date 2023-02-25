Iraqi prime minister assigns an advisor for election, lawmaker says he is corrupt

2023/02/25 | 18:28 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Mousawi is a member of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).



He has held various positions within IHEC, including deputy commissioner-general and head of the registration and administrative affairs department.



Lawmaker Basem Khashan said in a Facebook post, "[he] upgraded his status at the heritage faculty in the university by cheating.



Now, he has become an advisor for affairs that require honesty and integrity.



