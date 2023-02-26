Moscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations

2023/02/26 | 09:42 - Source: Shafaq News



President Vladimir Putin will host the second Russia-Africa summit in July in St.



Petersburg, an event intended to underline his attempts to curry favour in African nations after being shunned by the West over his invasion in Ukraine a year ago.



Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, quoted by the state TASS agency reiterated Moscow's accusations of the "collective West" staging a campaign to isolate Moscow.



"The United States and its allies are conducting an unprecedented campaign for the political and economic isolation of Russia, including the disruption of the Russian-Africa second summit in St.



Petersburg," Bogdanov told TASS.



Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine not a war, but a "special military operation".



Kyiv and its Western allies say its an imperialistic act of aggression to seize land.



"Since the beginning of the special military operation, the collective West has significantly increased pressure on African countries - through threats of imposing sanctions, termination of financial and humanitarian aid," Bogdanov said.



Since the start of the war, which has killed thousands and displace millions, Moscow has turned to China, India - and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there.



