Bosnia and Herzegovina: Inter-Agency Operational Update: Bosnia and Herzegovina (01-31 May 2019)

2019/06/24 | 13:10



Official TRCs are at full capacity and there is an urgent need to identify locations for new TRCs to-be quickly operationalized.







The security situation in and around the Bira and Miral TRCs continues to be challenging with tensions between nationalities and un-authorized entries.







There is an urgent need for expanded outreach activities and to facilitate access to services for refugees and migrants outside of centres.







KEY INDICATORS







7,500 – 8,500 estimated refugee and migrant population in BiH at the end of May 2019







4,344 max available accommodation as of 31 May 2019











228,000 meals provided in May 2019 in BiH







5,424 Medical check-ups conducted in May 2019







