Four TMF fighters killed in an ISIS blitz in western Iraq

2023/02/26 | 10:56 - Source: Shafaq News



The source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS militants attacked a security checkpoint in the Khouda village in the Heet district.



At least four fighters of the Tribal Mobilization were killed, the source said.



The Tribal Mobilization Forces, also known as Hashd al-Asha'ari, are a paramilitary group in Iraq that was formed in 2014 in response to the threat posed by ISIS.



It comprises mainly Sunni tribal fighters who have organized themselves to defend their communities against the extremist group.



These fighters receive training and support from the Iraqi government, as well as from the United States and other international partners.



