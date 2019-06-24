عربي | كوردى


UN says 55,000 linked to ISIS in Syria and Iraq should be tried or freed

2019/06/24 | 13:10
UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday that 55,000 former ISIS fighters, including foreigners, and their families detained in Syria and Iraq should face fair prosecution or be freed.States “must assume responsibility for their nationals” and should not inflict statelessness on fighters’ children who have already suffered so much, Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a three-week session in Geneva.





