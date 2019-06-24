Home › kurdistan 24 › Iraqi Parliament fills three key ministerial posts after months of disagreements

Iraqi Parliament fills three key ministerial posts after months of disagreements

2019/06/24 | 13:45























ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) — The Iraqi Parliament on Monday in a majority vote elected three candidates to key ministerial posts in the government of Adil Abdul-Mahdi, months after the federal election.



The parliament elected Najah Hassan al-Shamari as Minister of Defense, Yassin al-Yasiri for the Minister of Interior, and Farouq Amin Shwani as the Minister of Justice, a lawmaker told Kurdistan 24.



Safana al-Hamdani, a candidate for the Minister of Education, failed to receive enough votes in parliament, the lawmaker added.



The aforementioned posts had been left empty for many months due to disagreements between the major parliamentary blocs.



Updates to follow...











