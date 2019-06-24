عربي | كوردى


Security demolishes ten ISIS tunnels in Iraq

Security demolishes ten ISIS tunnels in Iraq
2019/06/24 | 14:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraq has destroyed ten tunnels that were previously constructed by ISIS in the areas between Neniveh and Salahuddin provinces.An official security statement said counter-terrorism forces have carried out a military operation in Nineveh and Salahaddin in search for ISIS remnants.The forces targeted ten ISIS tunnels in addition to the killing of several insurgents in the operation, the report added.ISIS was declared defeated in late 2017, but the extremist group's sleeper cells still impose a great threat to the security forces and civilians of the liberated areas.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW