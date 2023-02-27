Iraq PM launches 150 New Projects in Baghdad

2023/02/27 | 05:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani launched 150 public service and development projects in the capital Baghdad during the celebration held Thursday evening on the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the Mayoralty of Baghdad.The projects consist of four phases: The first phase includes 70 road development and pavement projects with an […]

