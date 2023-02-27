Tetra Pak in EUR10m Iraq Deal

2023/02/27 | 05:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Tetra Pak Arabia has reportedly signed a €10-million deal with Alssad Company for Food to expand its facility in Baghdad.According to Khaleej Times, the facility is planned to produce one billion packs per annum for dairy and beverage products.It is expected to be completed in 2024.(Source: Khaleej Times)

