5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

2023/02/27 | 09:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted off Central Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Monday morning, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.The earthquake happened at 8:26 a.m.
local time (0126 GMT) with its epicenter situated at 42 km southeast of Sigi Regency and a depth of 10 km under-land, the agency said.The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, it added.(Xinhua)
