Forces kill 3 ISIS militants, arrest four eastern Diyala

2019/06/24 | 14:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi security forces have killed three ISIS militants and captured four others in the eastern province of Diyala, a security official said on Sunday.Diyala's provincial police and intelligence service have been conducting a week-long operation to hunt down recruitment cells for ISIS suicide bombers in the province through raiding their hideouts.The operation, which was based on accurate intelligence, resulted in the killing of three ISIS bombers and the capturing of four others who used to provide logistic support for the suicide bombers.ISIS remnants have been hiding in urban areas or resorting to deserts and rugged areas as safe havens, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.
