PKK leader dies in a Turkish drone attack in Sinjar, Kurdistan's counter-terrorism agency says


PKK leader dies in a Turkish drone attack in Sinjar, Kurdistan's counter-terrorism agency says
2023/02/27 | 13:58 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ A leading figure in the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) died when a Turkish drone attacked his vehicle in the Sinjar district on Monday, the counter-terrorism agency of the Kurdistan region said in a statement."At 12:10, a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle of YBS militants at Khanasur complex in the Sinjar district, resulting in the deaths of a commander and two party members," the statement said.Earlier today, a source revealed that a Turkish drone bombed a vehicle carrying PKK fighters on the road linking the Bharava village and the Khanasur complex in the west of Sinjar's district of Sunouni.

Read all text from Shafaq News
Sponsored Links