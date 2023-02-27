Right to property applies to every land within Iraq, federal court says

2023/02/27 | 17:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Right to property applies to every land within the boundaries of Iraq, the country's highest court ruled on Monday in what it said it pronounces a seminal principle on the non-discriminatory right of citizens to ownership.

In a statement issued earlier today, Iraq's federal supreme court said it issued a ruling in lawsuit no. 8/Federal/2023; wherein the constitutionality of Legislative Decree No. 12 of 2004, on revoking Decree No. 117 of 2000, was challenged on the grounds of its impact on citizens' access to residential land.

The Court ruled that the decree in question was instituted to eliminate discrimination among citizens seeking the right of ownership, and fulfill the government's objective of providing land to all the citizens.

The ruling, the court said, stands as a sound application of "the principle of non-discriminatory property rights for Iraqis" throughout the country, aligns with "the principle of citizen equality", and espouses equal opportunities for all members of the populace, without contravening any constitutional provisions.

