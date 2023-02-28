2023/02/28 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for January of 101,245,095 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.266 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.332 million bpd exported in December.The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 98,460,050 barrels, while […]

read more Iraq Confirms January Oil Exports first appeared on Iraq Business News.