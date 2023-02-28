Iraqi PM meets Delegation from Transparency International

2023/02/28 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Prime Minister Mr.Mohammed S.Al-Sudani has received the delegation of Transparency International, in the presence of the Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) and Germany.During the meeting, they discussed the government's efforts in combating financial and administrative corruption, and the practical steps taken in this regard.The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's determination […]

