Lawmaker says delaying the vote on the draft election law is "pointless", "courtesy to disapproving colleagues"

The current discussions and postponements aim to reduce the decimals from 1.9 to 1.7 or 1.6.""While the postponement has some upsides, it also hinders parliamentary and legislative work at a time the parliament is facing other important legislations, such as the budget, pensions, and salary scales," he concluded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Adjourning the vote on the draft election law was merely a "courtesy" for disapproving lawmakers, the member of the State of Law bloc, Aqeel al-Fatlawi, said on Tuesday."The decision to delay the vote on the election law on Monday came after a request from 54 lawmakers," al-Fatlawi told Shafaq News Agency, "in fact, some of these lawmakers support the Sainte-Lague system, but believe that political consensus is mandatory in such laws.More talks might help reach more satisfactory results.""In itself, the postponement process is futile.The major political blocs have already made up their mind.They met the quorum on Monday and will do so again next Saturday.However, to avoid upsetting some lawmakers, the vote was postponed as a gesture of goodwill to foster good relations among the colleagues.""The political blocs are committed to enacting the election law according to the Sainte-Lague method.The quotient can be 1.9 or 1.7; independent lawmakers have a greater chance when the decimal is smaller.The current discussions and postponements aim to reduce the decimals from 1.9 to 1.7 or 1.6.""While the postponement has some upsides, it also hinders parliamentary and legislative work at a time the parliament is facing other important legislations, such as the budget, pensions, and salary scales," he concluded.

