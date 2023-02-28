Captured in al-Sulaymaniyah, Turkey's intelligence brings a senior PKK commander to Turkey

2023/02/28 | 19:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Turkey has captured a senior commander of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in transborder intelligence action, Turkish media said on Tuesday.The PKK commander, identified as Ramazan Gunes and codenamed "Sores/Soresger," was apprehended in northeastern Iraq and moved across the borders to Turkey.The Turkish National Intelligence Agency had been monitoring Gunes for nearly a year and located him in Iraq's governorate of Suleymaniyah, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said.
Reports said Gunes was involved in a series of 12 attacks attributed to the PKK/KCK between 2011 and 2017 in the Cukurca district of Hakkari province in southeastern Turkey.
These attacks, according to the aforementioned reports, resulted in the death of 57 soldiers, a policeman, and two village guards.Gunes, who joined the group in 2008, is said to have operated in the Hakkari province, as well as in Iraq and Syria for several years.
