SMC: A leader of ISIS arrested in Kirkuk

2019/06/24 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
A leader of ISIS terrorists groups was arrested on Monday, announced the Security Media Cell – SMC.
Second Special Ops Commander – Counter-Terrorism units arrested the terrorist in al-Wahda district, Kirkuk.
“The terrorist was having a group of weapons and important documents,” included SMC statement.
