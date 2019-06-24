عربي | كوردى


SMC: A leader of ISIS arrested in Kirkuk

2019/06/24 | 18:40
INA – BAGHDAD



A leader of ISIS terrorists groups was arrested on Monday, announced the Security Media Cell – SMC.



Second Special Ops Commander – Counter-Terrorism units arrested the terrorist in al-Wahda district, Kirkuk.



“The terrorist was having a group of weapons and important documents,” included SMC statement.









