Christian Music Gets New Sound

2023/03/01 | 01:06 - Source: Iraq News

Reverse Mechanic Headshot

We all come with some assembly required, so it’s a good thing I put my faith in a carpenter.”

— "We're Still Here" by Reverse Mechanic

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new artist has burst onto the scene, carrying with him sounds of Pop, Alternative Hip Hop, and Spoken Word, the likes of which Christian music is not particularly accustomed to.Independent Minnesota Artist Reverse Mechanic has been in the music scene for over a decade, but is finally embarking on his first Christian album.



The change comes as a result of a remarkable faith journey that has set him ablaze for the Lord as his faith has been radically tested and deepened in recent years.



His dad's death, a major car accident and subsequent surgeries, broken personal relationships, and his recent confirmation on Easter of 2022 serve as ample fodder for the mega-album he is calling "Broken Down.""I've been an artist for a long time, and I've been a Christian for a long time, but after getting confirmed last year it seemed about time that I finally put it all together and become a Christian artist," Joe Wistrcill of Reverse Mechanic explains.



"I want to dedicate the best of myself, including my art, to God."Known for his unique sound that follows the motto "making you think while making you move," his special blend of alternative hip hop and indie pop promises to bring a unique flair to the Christian music realm.



Just one example will be a powerful new music video for his song "We're Still Here" that is set to be released on March 24th.



As the lyrics relate:We don’t always feel heavenly-acquired.But dawn breaks and its meant to be a harbinger.… We are meant to be inspired,light comes through the brokenness and shines from the arbiter.… we are trembling and tired,But don’t miss the point, get a sharpener.We all come with some assembly required,so it’s a good thing I put my faith in a carpenter.It's an incredibly raw and honest song that brings refreshing alternative sounds to the Christian music scene.



We encourage all fans of Christian music as well as pop/alternative music to check it out when it is released on March 24, 2023, and stay tuned for the broader "Broken Down" journey that will continue to release new singles and/or music videos every month of the year.More about the "Broken Down" project:As a response to the brokenness in the world and within himself, R.M.



has embarked on an ambitious endeavor to bring hope and healing to the world.



In the album, he wrestles with all the ugliness that so often taints our humanity, and finds in the end that truth, beauty, and goodness have the final word.



A veritable mega-album of sorts, the project is a 30+ track magnum opus resulting in years of difficult searching, diligent writing, significant hardship, and spiritual conversion.See more recent releases from the project by clicking here or here (or even here).

Joe WistrcillReverse Mechanic+1 612-208-3121reversemechanicmusic@gmail.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeTikTok

We're Still Here (unreleased music video)

You just read:

News Provided By

February 28, 2023, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release