Al-Kaabi asserts on making Kirkuk provincial councils elections on time

INA – BAGHDAD
First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Hassan al-Kabi asserted on Monday on making Kirkuk provincial councils elections in the specified time.
This came during his meeting with the head of the legal committee, regions and provinces parliamentary committees and MPs representing Kirkuk province in addition to the head of the Independent High Electoral Commission and representatives from ministries of Interior, Planning, Trade, Health and Environment, as well as the representative of UN in Iraq.
