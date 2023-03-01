President Barzani: we are seeking to solve problems with Baghdad

2023/03/01 | 14:48 - Source: Shafaq News



The British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, attended the meeting.



The presidency said both sides discussed the outstanding issues between the federal and the Kurdish governments, the political and economic situation of Iraq and Kurdistan, the Region's elections, the oil and gas law, the Iraqi national budget law, the relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with neighboring countries, the war in Ukraine, and other issues of common interests.



Concerning Baghdad-Erbil problems, Lord Ahmad pointed out that the UK "praises and supports" solving all issues because "stability and good relations between Erbil and Baghdad strengthen Iraq to face challenges." In this context, President Barzani stressed that Kurdistan seeks to solve these problems with Baghdad and achieve Kurdish unity. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received, on Wednesday, the Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, lord Tariq Ahmad.The British Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, attended the meeting.The presidency said both sides discussed the outstanding issues between the federal and the Kurdish governments, the political and economic situation of Iraq and Kurdistan, the Region's elections, the oil and gas law, the Iraqi national budget law, the relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with neighboring countries, the war in Ukraine, and other issues of common interests.Concerning Baghdad-Erbil problems, Lord Ahmad pointed out that the UK "praises and supports" solving all issues because "stability and good relations between Erbil and Baghdad strengthen Iraq to face challenges." In this context, President Barzani stressed that Kurdistan seeks to solve these problems with Baghdad and achieve Kurdish unity.

Sponsored Links